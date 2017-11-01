Metropolitan Police carry out arrests over Halloween disorder

John Wood

Police officers arrested four men following a large gathering of people riding motorbikes taking part in a “ride out” on Sunday 29 October in east London and Essex.

The event followed warnings to forecourts from Metropolitan Police about potential Halloween disorder following events in previous years, and advice to stow fire extinguishers inside to stop them being stolen.

From about 7pm the groups travelling en mass started to drive recklessly, on the wrong side of the roads, across major roads.

They were also involved in criminality including smashing a police car windscreen at Romford police station where a large group gathered, and reports that riders were letting off fire extinguishers at members of the public.

Officers deployed a range of tactics, including stingers, to make the arrests.

One man was arrested for disqualified driving, two for dangerous driving, and one for possession of drugs. Police officers also recovered three motorcycles.

Superintendent Tania Coulson, spokesperson for the Met, said: “The group of individuals who came out today were intent on causing crime, and we saw the same levels of anti-social behaviour we have witnessed over the past few years. The policing plan, working with our colleagues in neighbouring forces, meant that the group were targeted in areas which minimised the risk to the public, and could not enter central London.”

