Euro Garages reveals plans for development in Derby

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Euro Garages has bought a large site opposite Derby County’s Pride Park football stadium, and says it is drawing up a planning application for a 24-hour petrol filling station and drive-thru coffee shop.

Euro Garages says its proposals would deliver up to 80 new jobs in a range of full and part-time roles, including day-time and night-time shifts.

A planning application is due to be submitted to Derby City Council this month, with a decision on the proposals expected by March.

If approval is achieved, Euro Garages said construction could start in June.

Tom Jeremiah, senior planning manager at Euro Garages, said: “This site is ideally located for a petrol filling station and drive-thru coffee shop. It is central to an area that supports the motor industry, with high-spec car showrooms nearby, and hosts large events that bring people from across the city and further afield.

“Using our experience, from across the country, our proposals will transform the site giving it a productive and economically beneficial new use.”

He added: “The site we’ve acquired historically housed gas storage and our proposals will make good use of a complex brownfield site.

“We are committed to investing in this site and in Derby. Not only will our plans deliver vital roadside infrastructure, they will also provide new jobs for local people and support a growing economy in the area.”

