Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Euro Garages reveals plans for development in Derby

John Wood · 01 November, 2017
Euro Garages logo

Top 50 Indie Euro Garages has bought a large site opposite Derby County’s Pride Park football stadium, and says it is drawing up a planning application for a 24-hour petrol filling station and drive-thru coffee shop.

Euro Garages says its proposals would deliver up to 80 new jobs in a range of full and part-time roles, including day-time and night-time shifts.

A planning application is due to be submitted to Derby City Council this month, with a decision on the proposals expected by March.

If approval is achieved, Euro Garages said construction could start in June.

Tom Jeremiah, senior planning manager at Euro Garages, said: “This site is ideally located for a petrol filling station and drive-thru coffee shop. It is central to an area that supports the motor industry, with high-spec car showrooms nearby, and hosts large events that bring people from across the city and further afield.

“Using our experience, from across the country, our proposals will transform the site giving it a productive and economically beneficial new use.”

He added: “The site we’ve acquired historically housed gas storage and our proposals will make good use of a complex brownfield site.

“We are committed to investing in this site and in Derby. Not only will our plans deliver vital roadside infrastructure, they will also provide new jobs for local people and support a growing economy in the area.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 October 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.5363.90127.17119.00
East Midlands120.03127.76118.80
London120.3757.90128.81118.85
North East119.80129.71118.46
North West120.19127.87118.63
Northern Ireland119.22125.23117.53
Scotland120.2463.80126.78118.50
South East120.7259.90129.39119.48
South West120.39128.00119.02
Wales120.0459.90126.47118.61
West Midlands120.0865.90128.12118.84
Yorkshire & Humber119.73127.02118.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Shell boss David Moss to hang up his pumps

'We'll install rapid chargers for free,'...

Police issues guidance over Halloween dis...

Large Esso forecourt with Spar store let...

MPK adds two sites as growth strategy con...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Shell boss David Moss to hang up his pumps

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Top Tra...

Esso begins roll-out of new mobile paymen...

Sainsbury's rolls out app for disabled cu...

Large Esso forecourt with Spar store let...

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions