Knifeman threatens forecourt assistant

John Wood · 01 November, 2017

Two men have been arrested after a robber threatened a pregnant forecourt assistant with a six-inch knife during a raid in Norfolk.

CCTV showed the man barging his way behind the counter at Nicholsons Garage in Stalham, Norfolk, and forcing pregnant shop worker Natalie Simmons, 24, to open the till for him.

The attacker, who was wearing a hood over his head, then made off with less than £100 in cash.

Natalie, who is five months pregnant, escaped unharmed following the robbery at about 8.45pm on Friday October 27.

Sarah Nicholson, managing director of Nicholsons Garage said: “It’s such a horrible incident and should never have happened.

“Fortunately we don’t keep much money in the till, because it’s just good practice not to hold to too much cash.

“We’ve never had anything like this before. It’s a very rural part of Norfolk. I hope nothing like this ever happens again.”

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on Wednesday November 1, and were taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre where they remain for questioning.

