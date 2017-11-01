Forecourts scoop top prizes at Bestway Retail Awards

John Wood

Zameer Choudrey (left) with overall winner Kuperan Murugesu (Photo: )

Forecourts have excelled at Bestway Wholesale’s annual Retail Development Awards, taking two of the top awards.

Overall winner was Best-one forecourt operator QP Petroleum in Runcorn, with owner Kuperan Murugesu collecting the trophy and a cheque for £10,000.

Husband and wife team Kalpesh and Meeta Raja (below with Bestway Wholesale MD Martin Race), who run a forecourt shop in Leicester, are celebrating after claiming an award for the fifth successive year and their biggest win yet.

The 24-hour forecourt shop at Parker Drive Service Station in Beaumont Leys, which last year won the category award for confectionery, was crowned the best store in the entire northern region with a £2,000 prize in this year’s awards.

Meeta said it had been a difficult year for retailers and attributed the win to being able to maintain standards of customer service, keeping modern and offering customers competitive pricing.

Addressing the 400-strong audience which included retailers, suppliers and Bestway Wholesale personnel, Bestway Group chief executive Zameer Choudrey said: “Bestway is extremely proud of our RDA programme which over the years has helped thousands of retailers develop their stores to match the changing needs of shoppers. The scheme is unique in the industry and demonstrates our commitment to help retailers compete against increasing competition on the high street. For our winners, their stores are so much more than being places to buy groceries. They are place to build communities.”

