Jet forecourt joins in Halloween spirit with Scarecrows

John Wood

Hammonds Halloween scarecrow entry (Photo: )

A team of 25 volunteers from across Hammonds Group got into the Halloween spirit when the Jet AW&D Hammonds forecourt took part in the eighth annual Halesworth Scarecrow Festival.

The team transformed an old 4x4 that was due to be scrapped into a spook-tacular Ford Model T pick-up inspired recovery vehicle, complete with six scarecrows dressed in their overalls ready to rescue any drivers in distress.

The Jet forecourt was one of an estimated 75 local businesses taking part in the annual family festival, which raises funds for the town’s Christmas lights display. Colourful scarecrows of all shapes and sizes filled the streets and windows of the market town.

Louise Hammond, manager of Hammonds, commented: “Location-wise we’re on the main road going into the town so in a prime spot to grab people’s attention with our scarecrow truck.

“We try to get involved in our local community at every opportunity as it’s great to give something back to our loyal customers and businesses. This was the first year we’ve taken part in the Scarecrow Festival, but I’m sure it won’t be our last.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: