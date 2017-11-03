Greenergy completes acquisition of Inver Energy

John Wood

Greenergy, the UK’s largest supplier of road fuels, has confirmed that it has completed the acquisition of Inver Energy in Ireland.

Agreement on the deal, which gives Greenergy a presence in the growing Irish market for the first time, was announced on July 13 this year.

Invers’s business activities include import and storage facilities and fuel supply operations in Ireland, as well as an Irish retail dealer network operating under the Inver brand. Inver’s existing management team will remain in place and Chris O’Callaghan, Inver’s managing director, will join the Board of Greenergy Fuels Holdings.

At the time of the deal Andrew Owens, Greenergy chief executive, said: “It’s been a long-term ambition of Greenergy to participate in the Irish market. As entrepreneur-founded private businesses, Greenergy and Inver are a perfect structural and cultural fit to fulfil this ambition. Both are customer-focussed, can-do businesses with an emphasis on safety, operational reliability and low costs.

“By combining Greenergy’s global origination skills with Inver’s share of the recently constructed AFSC terminal in Ireland, its branded retail dealer offer and strong local customer relationships, we aim to accelerate the expansion of Inver’s business in Ireland."

Chris O’Callaghan commented: “The acquisition by Greenergy is a very exciting opportunity for everyone at Inver. While we are now part of a significantly larger business, we will continue to think and act ‘local’ and will maintain our commitment to our customers and their businesses. I look forward to steering the business through its next stage of development.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: