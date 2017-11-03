Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Greenergy completes acquisition of Inver Energy in Ireland

John Wood · 03 November, 2017
an Inver branded forecourt

Greenergy, the UK’s largest supplier of road fuels, has confirmed that it has completed the acquisition of Inver Energy in Ireland.

Agreement on the deal, which gives Greenergy a presence in the growing Irish market for the first time, was announced on July 13 this year.

Invers’s business activities include import and storage facilities and fuel supply operations in Ireland, as well as an Irish retail dealer network operating under the Inver brand. Inver’s existing management team will remain in place and Chris O’Callaghan, Inver’s managing director, will join the Board of Greenergy Fuels Holdings.

At the time of the deal Andrew Owens, Greenergy chief executive, said: “It’s been a long-term ambition of Greenergy to participate in the Irish market. As entrepreneur-founded private businesses, Greenergy and Inver are a perfect structural and cultural fit to fulfil this ambition. Both are customer-focussed, can-do businesses with an emphasis on safety, operational reliability and low costs.

“By combining Greenergy’s global origination skills with Inver’s share of the recently constructed AFSC terminal in Ireland, its branded retail dealer offer and strong local customer relationships, we aim to accelerate the expansion of Inver’s business in Ireland."

Chris O’Callaghan commented: “The acquisition by Greenergy is a very exciting opportunity for everyone at Inver. While we are now part of a significantly larger business, we will continue to think and act ‘local’ and will maintain our commitment to our customers and their businesses. I look forward to steering the business through its next stage of development.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 October 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East120.5363.90127.17119.00
East Midlands120.03127.76118.80
London120.3757.90128.81118.85
North East119.80129.71118.46
North West120.19127.87118.63
Northern Ireland119.22125.23117.53
Scotland120.2463.80126.78118.50
South East120.7259.90129.39119.48
South West120.39128.00119.02
Wales120.0459.90126.47118.61
West Midlands120.0865.90128.12118.84
Yorkshire & Humber119.73127.02118.57
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Large Esso forecourt with Spar store let...

'We'll install rapid chargers for free,'...

Police issues guidance over Halloween dis...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

MPK adds two sites as growth strategy con...

Shell boss David Moss to hang up his pumps

Large Esso forecourt with Spar store let...

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Top Tra...

Esso begins roll-out of new mobile paymen...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Sainsbury's rolls out app for disabled cu...

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Carwash Association
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Fuel & Convenience retail suppliers directory
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Retail & Shopping Centre Supplies

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions