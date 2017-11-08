Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for retailers

John Wood · 08 November, 2017
Delivery from Palmer & Harvey lorry

Palmer and Harvey has published the latest release of its Guide to Best Selling Products.

The guide was delivered to more than 3,000 P&H retailers on Monday November 6, and provides in-depth analysis on the latest trends and best-selling products across the convenience and forecourt sectors, to help retailers ensure they are stocking the right products in their core range.

The guide contains all the latest information on best-selling products broken down by category and sub-category, alongside top tips on merchandising and key trends seen within the convenience and forecourt sectors.

It has been put together using a combination of SalesOut data, P&H shipment data and IRI Epos data, as well as insight from P&H category experts. P&H says this ensures that the volume rankings supplied in the Guide to Best Selling Products are a true reflection of the last six months’ sales across convenience and forecourt retail.

Now in its sixth iteration, the guide highlights notable changes in consumer behaviour. For example, the latest edition features an overview of the growing consumer preference for high protein content foods, and the sales opportunity this presents for independent retailers.

Rory Brick, channel development director at P&H, commented: “Although we are seeing industry experts forecasting growth in the convenience sector, it has never been more important for retailers to stock the right core range.

“The Guide to Best Selling Products is a great tool for helping retailers gain insight into key categories, and understand which products are driving footfall and satisfying the demand of their customers.”

Guide to Best Selling Products is delivered to all independent and mini-multiple retailers, and is also available to view via the retailer zone on the P&H corporate website.

