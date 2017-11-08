Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

New car sales plummet as diesel takes biggest hit yet

John Wood · 08 November, 2017
Ford Fiesta
Ford Fiesta is the highest selling new car
  (Photo:  )

Plunging diesel sales pushed the UK new car market to a decline for a seventh consecutive month in October, with 158,192 new units registered, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Overall demand fell by 12.2% in the month, with diesel sales taking their biggest hit yet, down 29.9%, but petrol was up slightly at 2.7%. Alternatively Fuelled Vehicle (AFV) demand continued to rise, up 36.9% to 8,244 registrations.

There were declines across all sectors, with business and fleet demand down 26.8% and 13.0% respectively. Meanwhile, dealers reported 10.1% fewer private buyers taking delivery of new cars in the month.

Year-to-date, the overall market is down 4.6% on 2016 levels, with 2,224,603 cars registered in the first 10 months. This aligns with SMMT’s latest forecast for 2017, with the market expected to end the year on 2.565 million units – a 4.7% decline.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Declining business and consumer confidence is undoubtedly affecting demand in the new car market but this is being compounded by confusion over government policy on diesel. Consumers need urgent reassurance that the latest, low emission diesel cars on sale will not face any bans, charges or other restrictions, anywhere in the UK. We urge the Government to use the forthcoming Autumn Budget to restore stability to the market, encouraging the purchase of the latest low emission vehicles as fleet renewal is the fastest and most effective way of addressing air quality concerns.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 6 November 2017
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East121.79129.24119.04
East Midlands121.35130.52118.94
London121.9062.90129.50119.39
North East120.9961.90128.05118.27
North West121.28129.40118.85
Northern Ireland119.99125.65117.55
Scotland121.64126.79118.51
South East122.0669.90129.56119.50
South West121.62128.72119.12
Wales121.27127.43118.52
West Midlands121.1260.40130.22118.93
Yorkshire & Humber121.1661.90130.69118.69
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Forecourts scoop top prizes at Bestway Re...

ACS warns over proposal to cut operators’...

Three additional Petrocell sites transfer...

Palmer and Harvey publishes guidance for...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Shell boss David Moss to hang up his pumps

'We'll install rapid chargers for free,'...

Police issues guidance over Halloween dis...

HKS Retail listed in Sunday Times Top Tra...

Esso begins roll-out of new mobile paymen...

Palmer & Harvey confirms takeover talks

Large Esso forecourt with Spar store let...

Poll

See Results

As many forecourt operators continue their quest for expansion - driving up forecourt prices - could you be tempted to sell your business?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2017
Contact Us
About Us
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
ACS
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training

William Reed Business Media 150th year© William Reed Business Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved.
 Registered Office: Broadfield Park, Crawley RH11 9RT. Registered in England No. 2883992. VAT No. 644 3073 52.
 Terms & Conditions | Privacy & Cookie Policy | Prize Draw & Competition Terms | Advertising Booking Terms & Conditions