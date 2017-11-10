Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Car wash owner fined after waste fly-tipped at beauty spot

John Wood · 10 November, 2017
The owner of a hand car wash operation has been fined after waste from his site was dumped at a National Trust beauty spot.

Rubbish including car parts, plastic containers, black bin bags and empty boxes were all left strewn across a woodland path within the grounds of Wimpole Hall in South Cambridgeshire last month.

The fly-tip was reported to the South Cambridgeshire District Council’s enforcement team on 17 October, who quickly established that the waste had come from the car wash operation at a former filling station off the A1198.

The car wash owner, Bashkimv Hyseni, was issued with a £440 Fixed Penalty Notice for failing to ensure he used a properly licensed waste carrier to dispose of the rubbish. This is reduced if paid promptly.

Hyseni also had to arrange and pay for a skip to take the rubbish away from the grounds, which happened the day after the report was received by the council.

The individuals who physically dumped the waste at Wimpole Hall could not be traced.

Councillor Mark Howell, South Cambridgeshire District Council’s cabinet member for environmental health, said: ““This is a reminder that, if you’re a business getting rid of substantial amounts of rubbish, you have a duty to ensure you’re using a properly licensed carrier to take it away.

“If not, we won’t hesitate to issue a fine, as we have been forced to do here.”

