Jempson’s Express petrol station celebrates 25th anniversary

John Wood · 10 November, 2017
Jempson's Jet forecourt near Rye

An independent petrol station, which has regularly beaten major supermarkets on price, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month.

Jet’s Jempson’s Express petrol station in Peasmarsh, near Rye in East Sussex, came to national prominence in late 2015 as petrol prices fell close to £1 per litre, and it cut its unleaded to 99.9ppl more than a fortnight before the supermarkets.

The site has been supplied by Jet since it opened on Jempson’s Peasmarsh superstore site in 1992, and the forecourt and 1,000sq feet forecourt shop has become one of Jet’s largest customers, serving thousands of customers every week. Volumes increased by 54% between 2014 and 2016, with this increase predicted to rise to 70% in 2017.

By regularly offering fuel below the national prices, the petrol station has been championed by ‘The FairFuel Campaign’ and has also been acknowledged on social media for its pricing by motoring journalist and broadcaster Quentin Wilson.

Forecourt manager, Francis Walker, commented: “As part of our anniversary celebrations, Jet has provided funding for us to give 25 customers £25 worth of free fuel in a prize draw that will run throughout November.

Any customer spending £25 or more in our Peasmarsh superstore, Rye supermarket and ‘Local’ convenience stores, automatically receives a voucher. It’s proving to be a really popular promotion and is creating a real buzz among our customers, some of whom have been loyal customers from the year we opened. It’s a great way to thank them for their loyalty.”

Stephen Jempson added: “Since Jempson’s was established as a business in 1935, we’ve been on a mission to give our customers the best service and deals, week in and week out. We hope to continue to fly the flag for the independent retailers – proving that they can compete against the multiple retailers.”

Chris Murphy, Jet regional accounts manager (south), said: “We would like to congratulate the team at Jempson’s on reaching this milestone anniversary. Francis and his team are always looking for ways to improve the site’s customer offering and expand its services. Customer service is second to none and we are very proud of what Jempson’s has achieved at their small, but perfectly formed, forecourt and shop.”

