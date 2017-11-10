Independent invests in new Budgens store

John Wood

Darka and Goran Raven (Photo: )

RJ Raven, a fourth-generation family-run filling station has improved its food offering and launched a Budgens after receiving a finance package of £660,000 from HSBC with additional funding from Budgens.

Prior to the Budgens opening, the petrol station had a small dry stock offering, however with the new addition customers pulling over to refuel can now enjoy a much wider choice in snacks, drinks and other treats as well as picking up groceries for their weekly shop.

The fuel station, a Shell dealer located off the M11 in Abridge, Essex, underwent a soft launch on Thursday November 9, and will officially be opened by TV presenter and funny man Bradley Walsh in Spring. To mark the special occasion the fuel station provided the 100th customer at the pumps with free fuel.

Now run by Goran Raven and his mother Darka Raven, the fuel station sits on land that has been in the Raven family since 1929.

Commenting on the large-scale refurbishment Goran Raven, Director of Raven Ltd, said “We are so happy to have finally launched today. HSBC’s finance loan has managed to do absolute wonders to this fuel station which all the family holds very dear to their hearts. I have seen so many delighted customers making the most of the new bigger convenience store.”

Russell Marchant, Area Director for HSBC East London Business Banking added: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see this concept come to fruition for the Raven family. The fuel station and surrounding land has been in the family for 88 years and by the looks of things it will continue that way for many years to come. Our funding has extended the lifespan of the family business and has brought with it up to six more jobs for local people.”