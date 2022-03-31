Envisage

Envisage, part of the Noledge Group, is a leading Sage 200 and Sage Intacct partner and software developer. The company provides implementation, development, and support services for both Sage 200 and Sage Intacct, helping its customers across the UK and Ireland to streamline their internal systems and processes.

When it comes to retail, Envisage knows and understands the challenges that retailers face with managing and growing a business. The company focuses on delivering solutions for the Convenience and Forecourt sectors as well as for retailers and franchises with multiple stores and high transaction volumes.

The Connections application was born out of the frustration that retailers experienced in having to contend with paperwork, slow and inefficient processes, and lack of real-time reporting.

This technology gives forecourts and convenience retailers the competitive edge by facilitating increased efficiency and productivity, while improving data accuracy and data visibility.

Envisage partners with EPoS providers and wholesalers to expand this innovative solution to convenience and forecourt retailers across the UK and Ireland.