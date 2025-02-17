Evolt Charging

Evolt Charging is powered by SWARCO Smart Charging, part of the wider SWARCO Group. SWARCO has supported our growth journey, and we’ve installed over 13,000 commercial charging points. SWARCO Group is an international group providing the complete range of products, systems, services and solutions for road safety and intelligent traffic management to support the mobility needs of society and lower transport-related emissions, owned by the SWAROVSKI family.