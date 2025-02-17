Evolt Charging
Evolt Charging is powered by SWARCO Smart Charging, part of the wider SWARCO Group. SWARCO has supported our growth journey, and we’ve installed over 13,000 commercial charging points. SWARCO Group is an international group providing the complete range of products, systems, services and solutions for road safety and intelligent traffic management to support the mobility needs of society and lower transport-related emissions, owned by the SWAROVSKI family.
- Promotional Feature
Driving the future of EV charging with sustainable infrastructure
Westmorland is leading the charge in sustainable EV charging by rolling out innovative infrastructure across its UK motorway service areas. With a focus on ease of use and reliability, these solutions are designed to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle charging while supporting the transition to greener transport.