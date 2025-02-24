Hugo Griffiths
- News
Essex forecourt will deliver a roast dinner to customers' door for £4.50
There may not be such a thing as a free lunch, but an Essex filling station is offering the next best thing, with Raven’s Budgens Abridge on the A113 near Romford selling a roast-dinner bundle complete with chicken, potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, mixed vegetables and stuffing – and all for just £4.50.
- News
Prominent Balham forecourt for sale for £4.6m
A well-positioned forecourt in Balham, south London, is up for sale for £4.6 million. The Sainsbury’s site, situated on Nightingale Lane (B237) between Clapham and Wandsworth Commons, is home to four six-hose pumps, together with a convenience store with just over 4,000 square feet.
- News
Subway branches out into jacket potatoes
Americans often delight in poking fun at English cuisine, but that hasn’t stopped US sandwich chain Subway from embracing the humble jacket potato, with the firm rolling out a trial that is seeing 170 of its 2,000+ stores offer the iconic comfort dish under the neatly coined ‘Spudway’ trademark.
- News
New food-to-go app uses AI to boost sales
Forecourt and convenience managers are no strangers to innovation, so a new smartphone app that utilises artificial intelligence to boost food-to-go sales is likely to be a welcome addition to their arsenal.
- News
New entrants to forecourt industry overcome adversity at former disused site
Starting a new business is rarely a straightforward process, but husband-and-wife team Oliver Arnold and Susannah Moffat had to battle through more than most as they sought to reopen a disused forecourt on the outskirts of Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.
- News
ChargePlace Scotland partners with Zapmap for EV payments
Scotland’s national EV charging network, ChargePlace Scotland, has partnered with Zapmap, allowing drivers to use the firm’s ‘Zap-Pay’ service when buying electricity from the organisation’s sockets.
- Industry Feature
Does BP’s new EV hub herald the future of the forecourt?
As BP officially launches its first EV-only forecourt, we ask if this is the shape of things to come
- News
BP Pulse expands ‘west London charging corridor’ with new Brentford site
A new charging hub with six ultra-rapid 300kW chargers is a further feather in the cap for BP Pulse’s EV offerings in the capital, with the firm claiming its network is now so expansive that journeys from central to west London are now “completely stress-free”.
- News
Allstar's parent calls for further fleet incentives to fuel electric future
The electric car market may be being largely driven by fleets and businesses, but chargepoint operators are vital in ensuring this momentum continues apace as the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel sales looms ever nearer, says Corpay.