Be.EV has partnered with sportswear and equipment provider Decathlon to provide the chain with ultra-rapid EV charging at a number of stores across the country, starting with one of the retailer’s largest sites in Stockport.

The initiative, at locations still to be confirmed, will allow drivers to charge their vehicle to 80% in 20 minutes, allowing EV driving shoppers at Decathlon to kill two birds with one stone and charge while they shop. The retailer’s typical customer dwell time is around 30 minutes.

The deal is Decathlon’s first partnership with a public charging network in the UK. And the first site to take the technology, a 52,000sq ft store on a retail park in Stockport, is expected to go live with 16 charging bays in April.

Decathlon Stockport has up to 20,000 customers per week, and is minutes from the M60. And the Kempower chargers will also serve Stockport’s 2,700 registered electric vehicles.

Be.EV says that the chargers feature unique load-balancing abilities, meaning they can “intelligently distribute energy supply between vehicles according to capacity and demand - making for a more efficient and convenient charging experience”.

Backed by £110 million from Octopus Energy Generation, one of Europe’s largest renewable energy investors, Be.EV says it is on a mission to sustainably accelerate the UK’s EV revolution and improve communities by installing reliable chargers throughout the UK.

Asif Ghafoor, chief executive officer and co-founder of Be.EV, says he is pleased to be partnering with such a high profile partner to deliver its EV strategy. “Our charging hubs will offer shoppers a convenient moment to charge their car, and Decathlon is getting ahead of the curve by providing reliable, high quality charging facilities for their customers.

“Other retailers should be taking note. As more and more people choose to drive electric vehicles, they’ll naturally gravitate to those brands that offer convenient charging whilst browsing their stores.”

The deal is the latest step in Decathlon’s Transition 2026 plan to achieve a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2026. Its sustainability & circular economy leader, Chris Allen, says: “Introducing ultra-rapid EV charging solutions at select stores in partnership with Be.EV exemplifies our commitment to responsible practices that can help contribute to a better environment. Aligning with our mission to champion people and planet-positive solutions.”