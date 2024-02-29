Seven projects to make low carbon hydrogen are to get a £21m boost from government.

Three projects will aim to produce more home-grown hydrogen for industry and transport. These projects are Suffolk Hydrogen run by Hydrab Power, which will make green hydrogen for low carbon service vehicles at the Sizewell C nuclear site; Tees Valley Hydrogen run by Exolum, which will build a new hydrogen refuelling station to help supply the local transport sector; and Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub run by BP and Aberdeen City Council, which will provide cleaner fuel for the local fleet of electric buses.

The Tees Valley Hydrogen Vehicle Ecosystem project will support the decarbonisation of heavy-duty vehicles in the area,with the wider consortium rolling out an initial 25 vehicles to begin operations in applications such as refuse collection, freight transport and supermarket home deliveries.

The four other projects to receive government funding will develop plans for new hydrogen production plants to supply cleaner fuel to companies across a range of industries.

The announcements were made at the government’s second Hydrogen Investor Forum. Secretary of State for Energy Security, Claire Coutinho, said: “We are cementing the UK’s place as a world leader in hydrogen. The new projects we’re funding across the country will boost our supply of clean homegrown energy for use in buses, trains and local businesses.

“By backing the UK hydrogen industry, we can support over 12,000 jobs and up to £11bn in private investment by 2030.”

Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance Lord Callanan added: “We expect hydrogen to play a vital role in decarbonising businesses and transport as we work towards meeting our net zero targets.

“These new projects are further proof of our enduring commitment to supporting the UK’s growing hydrogen industry on that journey.

“The seven projects have the potential to increase our capacity to make hydrogen by 800MW, supporting local communities to cut their emissions while moving towards net zero.”

CEO of Hydrogen UK Clare Jackson said: “The endorsement of seven pioneering hydrogen projects underscores the transformative power and versatility of hydrogen as a bedrock for secure, clean energy solutions. Such pivotal announcements fortify the UK’s burgeoning hydrogen economy, accelerating us towards meeting our ambitious production.”