Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for the public’s help after a robbery at the Morrisons Petrol Station, in Peterson Avenue, Bristol.

A man threatened people with a knife on Thursday 16 March at around 10.20pm.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he has information in relation to the incident. He is white, between 25-35 years old and is approximately 6ft tall. He is shown wearing a black gilet coat, blue under jacket, black shoes and light jeans.

Meanwhile, further east, armed police were called to the BP/Budgens in Hythe Road, Ashford, Kent last week after a man was seen with a gun.

Police cordoned off the forecourt and subsequently arrested a 62-year old man who was in possession of an imitation firearm.