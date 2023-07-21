A man has been jailed for five years after he threatened staff with an imitation gun and stole cash from the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris. According to the Peterborough Telegraph, Shane Richards threatened the cashier at the forecourt with an imitation firearm in August 2021, leaving staff terrified.

The court heard Richards went to the Applegreen site at about 8.15pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021, and loitered in the shop before approaching the counter and demanding money from the till, while making a metal “pistol” visible in his trouser waistband.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported that the shop worker handed over £330 in cash after Richards had asked for everything out of the till and said he didn’t want to use the “gun” but would if necessary.

Richards fled but was later arrested after shop staff recognised him.

Earlier that evening, Richards and a friend had attempted to get money from a vulnerable man in Chatteris.

Chatteris was found guilty of burglary, robbery and having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and jailed for five years and six months.

DC Matt Reed, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentence handed out, and said: “Richards’ crimes would have been terrifying for both victims and this result shows we and the courts will not tolerate violence like this in the county.”