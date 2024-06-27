Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old man has died following a collision at the MFG BP site just off the A1, at Colsterworth.

The motorcyclist is believed to have left the main road, travelled down the slip road and then collided with one of the petrol pumps.

Police received a call at 10.35am on June 24 and officers attended the BP garage. The rider, from the Durham area, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services attended and the road was partially blocked until around 1pm.

The BP garage was closed for the remainder of the day.

Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.