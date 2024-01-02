Forecourt Trader’s esteemed veteran editor Merril Boulton, known by her team as ‘Queen of the Forecourt’, is stepping aside after more than 30 years.

Merril, recognised in the industry for her passion and knowledge and given an Outstanding Contribution accolade at the Forecourt Trader Awards in 2023, will continue in a consultancy role as editor at large.

She is replaced by Juliet Morrison, who has been writing about the independent retail sector for 30 years, including most recently for Consortium as well as Independent Retail News, where she was deputy editor in the late 90s.

Joining the title in 1991, Merril established Forecourt Trader as the premier source of industry news, analysis, and insight, building strong relationships with industry leaders and retailers, and leading the magazine through its digital transition last year.

She is looking forward to spending more time pursuing other interests.

Juliet, who joined Forecourt Trader at the beginning of December, is enjoying getting closer to retailers, business leaders and experts in the sector, which she has some experience of. “I’m aware I have a tough act to follow, but I am excited about building on the great brand Merril has helped create, and to join such a dynamic industry at a time of great change,” she says.