DSL, which has provided pump top promotions for the forecourt trade for over 40 years, has appointed industry expert Michael O’Loughlin to its board as non-executive director.

O’Loughlin has held key leadership roles with Applegreen in both Ireland and the UK for nearly 20 years, followed by a stint as managing director for MFG for two years.

Beyond his executive career, O’Loughlin has become a respected voice in the industry chairing major industry events and conferences, and will give the business ”invaluable” insights into the evolving sector, says DSL.

DSL director Karanbir Landa, says: ”It’s fantastic to have Michael on board. His deep understanding of the forecourt sector and insights into changing motorist trends will be invaluable as we execute our plans for 2025 and beyond. With Michael’s guidance, we’re confident in our ability to innovate and adapt to the future needs of the industry.

”As DSL looks ahead to 2025, this partnership signals an exciting new chapter of growth and transformation. With Michael’s expertise, DSL is poised to enhance its offerings, strengthen customer relationships, and continue delivering solutions that set the standard for the forecourt sector.”

O’Loughlin adds: ”I’m delighted to have joined DSL and look forward to supporting the business and the Board. I first met DSL in 2008, and shortly after, I recommended their unique solution to Applegreen Ireland. Joining DSL now, as they embark on their next phase of growth, feels like a natural fit for me. The company’s vision for the future is both ambitious and inspiring.”