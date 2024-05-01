Top 50 Indie Sewell on the go has partnered with FuelService to better support disabled drivers when they are fuelling up their cars.

The innovative solution means disabled drivers can make arrangements ahead of arriving at a petrol station – in this case knowing a member of the Sewell on the go team will be there to help them.

FuelService was created by a disabled driver who became frustrated at constantly having to beep his horn to attract attention from the store staff. Knowing this can come across as rude, he often found it an embarrassing way to fill up his car and knew there must be a better way. And so FuelService was created.

The service is free of charge to disabled drivers, with petrol stations pay a small fee to support it.

All profits that FuelService make go directly towards finding a cure for paralysis. The service donates to a charity which provides grants to fund research projects, with an aim to advance knowledge, treatment and potential cures of spinal injuries.

All 13 of Sewell on the go’s sites across the Hull and East Yorkshire region are now on the FuelService app.