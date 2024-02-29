Electric vehicles (EVs) was a major theme at Forecourt Trader’s Summit and Top Indies dinner on 27 February, with top retailer Tout’s announcing plans to try out chargepoints, and the Top 50 Indies report showing that almost half of the UK’s biggest independent fuel retailers had now adopted EV charging.

With the millionth EV hitting Britain’s roads this year, having a strategy for the inevitable continued move to electric is now something that 64% of forecourt operators have in place, according to exclusive research carried out by Lumina Intelligence for the events. But, like Tout’s, many would be taking a “slow and steady” approach, said Lumina, Forecourt Trader’s sister research arm.

Significantly, this year’s Top 50 Indies report, which was unveiled during the evening, showed that 22 of the country’s biggest fuel retailers, almost half of those included in this annual state of the nation publication, had now introduced charging. And a handful more said they have started down the planning route, despite the investment required and an electricity grid lacking in capacity.

And for those not wanting to take the plunge themselves, chargepoint operator Fastned announced a package on the day in which it would invest in the tech for forecourt operators and pay up to £250,000 into decommissioning sites in return for them entering a lease arrangement in which it would give participating retailers rent and a cut of the turnover of the converted charging hubs.

Jonathan Tout, an influencer in the forecourt world, and the 2023 Forecourt Trader of the Year renowned for creating community hubs with his award winning Cleeve site boasting an 82 seat restaurant and a hair and beauty salon, told the 122 Summit delegates that despite planning to experiment with charging at one of his sites, he was sceptical it would work.

“Sites on main trunk roads, garden centres and shopping malls I think will do fairly well,” he said. But he predicted that many of his customers would be charging at home and he questioned therefore whether it would fit with his business profile of running “community based local centres”, however it was time to find out.

Jonathan was four of the five people sitting on one of two industry panels at Summit, who said that they thought it was time to take the plunge with EV charging.

Admittedly, other panellists included Gridserve’s retail director Paul Brant, who was extolling how the chargepoint and electric forecourt operator saw 200,000 charge sessions taking place every month and how that was growing “exponentially month on month”. He said early adopters to the technology would benefit from coming on board at this “habit forming stage” for their customers, with traditional forecourts being in the best locations.

Other speakers giving the thumbs up for investment now included BP’s UK retail operations director Joanne Hall, but then it has the budget and an EV rapid charging growth plan is set out as one of its pillars for growth. And finally GeoPura’s managing director Andy Cunningham, another panellist, would of course support investment now given that his company enables operators to offer rapid charging with hydrogen-powered chargepoints, in areas where the electricity grid is insufficient to operator needs.

Property expert Steve Rodell however from Christie & Co, kept his hand down, indicating that with so much uncertainty still around charging infrastructure it might be best to wait a bit longer, but with all things property the individual location of each site will be key in determining when to take the leap.

Stranger things have happened after all. Who would have thought that a forecourt operator could make a business from cutting hair and giving botox treatment from the same site where it sells fuel.