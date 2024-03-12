The hunt is now on for the UK’s best forecourt operators, with the Forecourt Trader Awards 2024 now officially open to receive entries.

These are the most prestigious awards in the forecourt sector and you have until Tuesday May 7, 2024 to send in your submission explaining why your business shines in this evolving sector. Your site doesn’t have to be the biggest, the busiest or even the newest, it just has to be the best at giving customers what they need, day in, day out.

Entering gives your business the chance to be crowned Forecourt Trader of the Year, the most prestigious of the awards. But there are many other categories up for grabs too, including the best forecourt operator in one of six regions, and also 12 specialist categories from best site manager to best sustainability strategy.

The awards are open to all types of forecourt operations, from rural to motorway sites. They reward the best in the business for their dedication, hard work and resilience. What better way to give your business a boost, than to focus on all the positive elements of your operation and be recognised for all that you and your team have achieved.

The 2024 awards

Regardless of ownership or operational status, the main retailer categories are grouped by two main criteria – region and fuel volume.

Retailers can compete for the high-status title of being the Best Forecourt Retailer in one of six regions: Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England, Midlands, West Country and Wales, London and the South East.

For each of the regions there will be a winner for fuel volumes up to 4mpla and over 4mpla.

There is also a category for Best Motorway Services Outlet, a Special Recognition Award and Best Oil Company Initiative.

The overall Forecourt Trader of the Year will be chosen from the winners of the regional and motorway categories.

Specialist categories

In addition to the regional awards, all retailers can submit entries for our specialist categories as below.

Best Alternative Fuel Outlet – sponsored by Gadget

Best Car Care & Lubricants Outlet – sponsored by CDG

Best Community Engagement – sponsored by Essar

Best Customer Service – sponsored by JTI

Best Drinks Outlet – sponsored by CCEP

Best Forecourt Innovation – sponsored by Spar

Best Food-To-Go Outlet – sponsored by Rollover

Best Forecourt Team

Best Forecourt Loo – sponsored by Jordan Group

Best Site Manager

Best Sustainability Strategy

Best Valeting Services

To enter the Forecourt Trader Awards 2024 click here

Reasons to enter

This is your chance for your forecourt to get the recognition it deserves.

Why not enter now?

Entering the Awards gives you:

• The chance to win the most prestigious award in the forecourt sector.

• The opportunity to enjoy a great night out at the awards dinner at the Westminster Park Plaza, London, on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

• Access to a great event where you can network with friends, colleagues, suppliers and retailers.

• The chance to enjoy the prestige of being part of the industry event of the year.

As a winner you are able to use the Forecourt Trader of the Year Awards logo in-store and on marketing material to help impress your customers.

Winners in all categories also benefit from coverage across the Forecourt Trader website, newsletters and the awards website.

And remember – all finalists are invited to the exciting Awards presentation and dinner on Thursday October 10, 2024, at the Westminster Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London. The individual ticket price to the black tie event is £330, and to book a table for 10 guests the price is £3,300.

How to enter

Online: Go to the awards website forecourttraderawards.co.uk

For further information and assistance call event organiser Helen Law on 01293 846283 or email Helen.law@wrbm.com or contact event executive Jessica Harris at Jessica.harris@wrbm.com

Make sure you get your entries in by the deadline: Tuesday May 7, 2024.

Visit https://forecourttraderawards.co.uk/live/en/page/home

Good luck!