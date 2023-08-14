Two men have admitted breaking into a Northampton petrol station, with one already sentenced to almost four months’ imprisonment.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, August 6, Northamptonshire Police was called to the Morrison’s forecourt in Victoria Promenade, where officers found offenders had broken in via the roof and tried to get into a safe.

Kalon Luke Farmer was arrested later that day and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 7.

Farmer pleaded guilty to one count of burglary with intent to steal and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

A second man, Nathan Vickers, was arrested on Tuesday, August 8, after being identified via a CCTV appeal by the police and went on to be charged with the same offence.

He appeared before magistrates last week and entered a guilty plea. He is due to be sentenced at the same court on September 6.