The cost of a litre of unleaded or diesel remains a key motivator, with 55% of motorists prepared to drive up to five miles in search of cheaper fuel, according to exclusive consumer research for Forecourt Trader.

Some 72% of motorists cited fuel prices as being a deciding factor in their choice of forecourt, narrowly following the convenience of a station’s location, which 75% of respondents said was key. Furthermore, the vast majority (75%) of motorists says they keep an eye on fuel prices at their local forecourt.

The research, carried out by Forecourt Trader’s sister business Lumina Intelligence, saw 1,000 drivers surveyed over December andd January. Consumers cited ease of use of a forecourt’s facilities as the next most important factor (52%), followed by shorter queues (21%), and the ability to buy food and drink at the same time as refuelling (12%).

Price consciousness and convenience are undoubtedly behind the continued popularity of supermarket fuel, with 51% of those surveyed saying they usually fill up with one of the ‘big four’ (Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons). Shell was the next most favoured retailer, with 24% of drivers saying it was their normal choice, followed by BP (21%), Esso (16%) and Texaco (11%).

Away from fuelling, food-to-go continues to be a core attraction for drivers, with 53% citing hot food and coffee as a reason for stopping, and two-fifths of consumers saying a large range of food-to-go items is a forecourt essential.

Toilet facilities (53%) and the presence of a convenience store (50%) were commonly cited reasons for choosing a forecourt, with cash points (47%), air and water facilities (41%) and a car wash (30%) also being high on drivers’ agendas.

Parcel collection services were highlighted by 25% of drivers as being a reason for stopping at a forecourt. While that places the ability to drop-off and collect packages relatively low in the pecking order, this figure was up 7% on Lumina’s 2024 research, indicating that the relationship between online shopping and forecourts is only growing.

And while electric vehicles continue to dominate the headlines, the vast majority (88%) of drivers said they have a petrol or diesel car, a figure that remains unchanged over last year. That said, 32% of drivers said they would consider an EV for their next purchase, though 40% said they would consider a conventional hybrid, and 36% a plug-in hybrid.