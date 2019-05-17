Shell London HQ targeted by climate change protesters

Shell's London headquarters have been vandalised by climate-change protesters.

The company was targeted by a group known as Extinction Rebellion, which planned protests at key targets around London.

The group had called for a full-scale rebellion to demand decisive action from governments on the environmental crisis. It encouraged people to join in as "we engage in acts of non-violent civil disobedience against governments in capital cities around the world as part of the international rebellion".

Reports said the group caused many thousands of pounds worth of damage to the Shell building by breaking glass in a revolving door, and also by spraying graffiti on the walls.