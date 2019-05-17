Rontec buys Lewes and Newmarket Service Stations

Rontec has bought two well-established East Sussex petrol filling stations from its fellow Top 50 Indie Local Fuels.

The deal, done via Christie & Co, involved the sale of Lewes Service Station and Newmarket Service Station. Situated on the A27 just outside Brighton, Lewes S/S and Newmarket S/S have high volumes of passing trade, as well as tourist trade.

Rontec spokesman, David Davis, said: "Rontec continues to acquire quality sites and work with vendors on a very confidential basis, as was the case for the two sites outside Brighton."