Rontec buys Lewes and Newmarket Service Stations

17 May, 2019

Rontec has bought two well-established East Sussex petrol filling stations from its fellow Top 50 Indie Local Fuels.

The deal, done via Christie & Co, involved the sale of Lewes Service Station and Newmarket Service Station. Situated on the A27 just outside Brighton, Lewes S/S and Newmarket S/S have high volumes of passing trade, as well as tourist trade.

Rontec spokesman, David Davis, said: "Rontec continues to acquire quality sites and work with vendors on a very confidential basis, as was the case for the two sites outside Brighton."

Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.3957.70139.79129.47
East Midlands134.3163.90142.71128.51
London134.60141.68129.54
North East133.45141.14128.34
North West133.87139.66128.19
Northern Ireland131.69134.87127.12
Scotland134.4352.70139.41128.93
South East135.1064.90141.55129.70
South West134.4267.90138.19129.02
Wales133.90136.61128.00
West Midlands134.0264.90141.51128.62
Yorkshire & Humber133.3863.90141.59128.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

