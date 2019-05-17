Rontec buys Lewes and Newmarket Service Stations

Rontec buys Lewes and Newmarket Service Stations17 May, 2019
Rontec has bought two well-established East Sussex petrol filling stations from its fellow Top 50 Indie Local Fuels.
The deal, done via Christie & Co, involved the sale of Lewes Service Station and Newmarket Service Station. Situated on the A27 just outside Brighton, Lewes S/S and Newmarket S/S have high volumes of passing trade, as well as tourist trade.
Rontec spokesman, David Davis, said: "Rontec continues to acquire quality sites and work with vendors on a very confidential basis, as was the case for the two sites outside Brighton."
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|135.39
|57.70
|139.79
|129.47
|East Midlands
|134.31
|63.90
|142.71
|128.51
|London
|134.60
|141.68
|129.54
|North East
|133.45
|141.14
|128.34
|North West
|133.87
|139.66
|128.19
|Northern Ireland
|131.69
|134.87
|127.12
|Scotland
|134.43
|52.70
|139.41
|128.93
|South East
|135.10
|64.90
|141.55
|129.70
|South West
|134.42
|67.90
|138.19
|129.02
|Wales
|133.90
|136.61
|128.00
|West Midlands
|134.02
|64.90
|141.51
|128.62
|Yorkshire & Humber
|133.38
|63.90
|141.59
|128.06