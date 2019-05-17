Londis celebrates 60th birthday in strong position

Londis is 60 years old and "stronger than ever" following three record-breaking years of sales growth and recruitment, according to Martin Swadling, Londis brand director, as he revealed a host of consumer and retailer initiatives for 2019 to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

He said 1,160 retailers had joined the brand since 2016, with 60% coming from competitor symbols. He also revealed that 49% of its retail stores are in the forecourt sector, a mixture of independent retailers and groups, most notable of which is MFG.

"We were very lucky back in 2016/17 to win the MFG contract which made a fundamental difference to our performance and our portfolio. Suddenly we became a much bigger forecourt operator."