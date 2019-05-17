A £3m overhaul for Co-op site on the Isle of Skye

The Co-op store and petrol filling station in Broadford on the Isle of Skye has reopened following a £3.5m overhaul. Sales of fuel were maintained over the length of the work, which included installation of new fuel tanks, new columns and canopy, and the complete refurbishment of the store.

The petrol filling station now has six new pump islands with 42 nozzles