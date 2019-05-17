Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

17 May, 2019

exxonmobil expands fawley

ExxonMobil has committed to plans to expand its Fawley refinery near Southampton, to increase production of ultra-low sulphur diesel by almost 45%, or 38,000 barrels per day, along with logistics improvements.

ban sale of diesel trucks by 2040

Ministers should ban the sale of new diesel HGV lorries by no later than 2040, according to a report by the government's National Infrastructure Commission (NIC). The Better Delivery: the Challenge for Freight report highlights the need for the government to prepare detailed assessments of the infrastructure needed to enable the uptake of battery electric or hydrogen lorries.

eg group expands in us

Euro Garages parent company EG Group has struck a deal to expand its US estate to more than 1,000 locations with the acquisition of 54 Fastrac Markets-branded convenience retail stores and petrol stations and the company's wholesale fuel business. Fastrac operates in New York State.

car registrations down

Annual figures released by the Department for Transport show that 2.9 million vehicles were registered for the first time in Great Britain during 2018, 5% fewer than during 2017. There was a 30% decline in the number of diesel cars being registered for the first time in 2018 compared with 2017, to 736,000 cars, which is below the 2008/09 recession dip and similar to 2003 registrations.

£1m investment in glenabbey

Maxol has completed a £1m investment in its Glenabbey Service Station, in Northern Ireland. The site's convenience store has been increased in size to more than 3,000sq ft and a new hot food counter has been installed to serve a range of meals.

fastned opens first uk site

Electric vehicle charging company Fastned has opened its first fast-charging station in the UK. It claims it is the first fast-charging station in the UK with a charging capacity up to 350kW. The station is located in Sunderland, and is accessible for all full electric vehicles (FEVs).

Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 May 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East135.3957.70139.79129.47
East Midlands134.3163.90142.71128.51
London134.60141.68129.54
North East133.45141.14128.34
North West133.87139.66128.19
Northern Ireland131.69134.87127.12
Scotland134.4352.70139.41128.93
South East135.1064.90141.55129.70
South West134.4267.90138.19129.02
Wales133.90136.61128.00
West Midlands134.0264.90141.51128.62
Yorkshire & Humber133.3863.90141.59128.06
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Food Hygiene Training