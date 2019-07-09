Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Award-winning Simon Smith Retail sold to MFG

09 July, 2019

MFG has confirmed its acquisition of award-winning Top 50 Indie, Simon Smith Retail.

The seven-strong group has been a high-profile player in the forecourt retailing sector for many years, with its entrepreneurial flair and high standards of operation. It won Forecourt Trader of the Year back in 2005 and Forecourt Trader's Retailer Champion award in 2013, among many accolades.

Simon Smith Retail, which was listed at number 45 in this year's Top 50 Indies, was a small, family business based in Gloucester, with seven modern, well-developed forecourts, run by father and daughter team Brian and Susie Tew.

The company was formed more than 40 years ago by Brian, when he left Shell, and he and his wife Vicky became licensees of a small, Shell-owned site in Cheltenham. Over the years they built up their business, buying and selling sites.

Meanwhile, Susie joined as partner in 2004 and wasted no time in making her presence felt in the industry, winning the NACS Global Scholarship competition in the same year, when she saw off rivals from countries including the US and Australia. Her success globally was swiftly followed by her becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Forecourt Trader of the Year awards in 2005, at the age of 28.

Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.8257.70138.44127.82
East Midlands131.33138.41127.59
London131.11140.01128.34
North East129.55137.90126.73
North West130.5757.70136.49127.08
Northern Ireland128.66138.90125.50
Scotland130.72134.34127.37
South East131.9757.90137.52128.38
South West131.2957.90137.34127.49
Wales130.27135.78126.66
West Midlands131.04138.64127.72
Yorkshire & Humber130.4384.90137.01127.30
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Poll

See Results

As ESSO and BP join Shell and Gulf in launching new loyalty programmes this year, are such schemes a key tool for businesses today?

Food Hygiene Training