Gridserve applies to build electric forecourt in Essex

Gridserve has submitted a planning application to build an 'Electric Forecourt' in Braintree, Essex, the first of more than 100 sites it proposes to develop across the UK with the aim to make charging an electric vehicle (EV) as easy as using a petrol filling station.

The company claims Braintree Electric Forecourt, located next to the planned Horizon 120 Business & Innovation Park, will offer the world's fastest charging rates, charging a typical EV in less than 30-minutes.