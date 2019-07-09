Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Certas Energy buys Shackletons' two sites in Haverfordwest

09 July, 2019

Certas Energy has added two West Wales filling stations to its growing company portfolio with the acquisition of Square & Compass and Letterson Filling Stations, both formerly owned by Roger and Anne Shackleton, and both in Haverfordwest.

The two Gulf-branded forecourts have large and successful convenience stores and a combined fuel volume of 5.6mlpa.

"We are delighted to have concluded this deal, it's a very good fit for our business as we continue to grow our company operation across the UK," said Richard Billington, retail director, Certas Energy.

"Anne and Roger have put their heart and soul into their business and its standing within the locality is testament to their hard work and that of a very talented team, whom we look forward to working with. We'll bring the sites into harmony with the rest of our company-owned operation, investing in the latest back-office technology and on-site facilities to future-proof the business. We will also remain true to the values established by the Shackletons to be at the heart of the community."

The two forecourts currently employ 20 people. They are situated just seven miles apart.

