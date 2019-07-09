The sun shines on PGG Fun Day

The sun shone brightly for the Park Garage Group's Annual Cricket Fun Day last month, held at the Addiscombe Cricket Club in East Croydon. It is the fifth time the Top 50 Indie has held the event as a thank you to everyone involved with the business and each time has been a very hot day. Pictured are directors Sunil (left) and Balraj Tandon.