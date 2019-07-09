MFG signs up Booker's Steve Fox as MD for retail

Motor Fuel Group has appointed Booker retail boss Steve Fox as its new managing director, retail.

Steve will join MFG on September 1, 2019 and will report directly to Jeremy Clarke, MFG's chief operating officer with the retail, trading, operations and developments teams reporting to him.

Graham Timbers will continue as managing director, operations, albeit on a part-time basis.

Steve has over 30 years' experience in food and convenience retailing. Starting his career in operations with Safeway, he then moved to Booker where he managed a six-fold increase in their Premier symbol group members before becoming managing director, Booker Group Retail with responsibility for all of the Group's retail activities.