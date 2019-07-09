BOSS says crime incidents fell in first quarter of 2019

BOSS says crime incidents fell in first quarter of 201909 July, 2019
Incidents of forecourt crime fell by 7.5% during the first quarter of 2019, according to the latest results recorded by BOSS.
During Q1 2019, the BOSS Forecourt Crime Index fell to 142 (151: Q4 2018). The index was established at 100 in Q2 2015. During Q1 2019, the average number of incidents recorded per site was 10.1 versus Q4 2018's 10.7.
