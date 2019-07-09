in brief

essar network grows to 71 sites

Essar has increased its national network to 71 sites with the unveiling of two more MPK Garages forecourts. Previously under the Texaco marque, the newest Essar-branded outlets are Blue Gates Service Station, located on Tunstall Road, Stoke-on-Trent, and Brookhouse Service Station in Cheadle. Wayne Harrand, head of retail at MPK, commented: "As a UK manufacturer, Essar is well-placed to service the changing energy needs of those people visiting our forecourts."

applegreen's us move

Applegreen has made its first major acquisition in the mid-west of the US. The company has agreed a 10-year lease for 46 petrol filling stations with convenience stores in the states of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, with a significant number of the sites concentrated in and close to the greater Minneapolis and St Paul metropolitan area.

major convenience growth

The convenience sector will be one of the major growth areas as the UK food and grocery industry increases by £24.1bn, or 12.5%, by 2024, to a total value of £217.7bn, according to the latest forecasts from IGD. It predicts that the convenience channel will grow 16.6% from £41.4bn this year to £48.2bn in 2024, with only discounters, up 40.2%, and online increasing by 43.8%, showing greater growth.

ATM thieves jailed

Three men who used heavy machinery to smash ATMs out of forecourts, shops and banks in Surrey, Sussex and Hampshire, have been jailed for a combined total of more than 24 years. Jason Mobey, Jimmy Shea and Les Keet, targeted various ATMs including at Nutbourne Service Station in Chichester, and Sleaford Service Station in Bordon, Hampshire stealing more than £500,000 and causing £900,000 in damage.

ireland's petrol and diesel ban

Ireland is to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030 as part of its new Climate Action Plan. The plan includes bringing 950,000 EVs onto the road network; installing a nationwide charging network and introducing an EV scrappage scheme.