EG buys Clydebank site in off-market transaction

09 July, 2019

Euro Garages has bought a forecourt in Clydebank, Scotland. West Highway Service Station was acquired by Christie & Co, acting on EG Group's behalf, in an off-market transaction, from GS (Kilmarnock).

West Highway Service Station sits on the Great Western Road (A82) close to Clydebank, north west of Glasgow, and benefits from high volumes of passing trade.

The site comprises a Shell-branded petrol filling station, Spar store and Subway franchise.

Neil Findlay, acquisition manager at Euro Garages, commented: "The opportunity to acquire the site on an off-market basis was very appealing to the EG Group. West Highway Services will sit well within our growing Scottish estate."

Daniel Arrandale, director at Christie & Co's Edinburgh office, said the acquisition demonstrated the strong interest the firm is currently seeing in the Scottish petrol filling station market. The business was sold for an undisclosed price.

Weekly retail fuel prices: 8 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East131.8257.70138.44127.82
East Midlands131.33138.41127.59
London131.11140.01128.34
North East129.55137.90126.73
North West130.5757.70136.49127.08
Northern Ireland128.66138.90125.50
Scotland130.72134.34127.37
South East131.9757.90137.52128.38
South West131.2957.90137.34127.49
Wales130.27135.78126.66
West Midlands131.04138.64127.72
Yorkshire & Humber130.4384.90137.01127.30
