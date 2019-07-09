Ascona snaps up Enterprise Autos forecourt

Fast-growing Top 50 Indie Ascona has added Enterprise Autos, a forecourt in Crumlin, South Wales, to its estate. The site is situated on the A467 between the towns of Pontypool and Blackwood, and features a Mace-branded convenience store and a Shell-branded forecourt, in addition to a small used car dealership and hand car wash on site. The site was brought to market by Christie & Co.

The forecourt had been owned and operated by the Griffiths family for more than 50 years. Rob Griffiths commented: "We have worked hard to create a thriving, family-run forecourt business with multiple income streams but felt that the time was right for us to step back and let another operator develop the site further.

"We are delighted that an expanding Welsh operator has bought the site and we wish them all the best with their future development plans. Dave Morris at Christie & Co helped us through the process, and we would like to thank him for his advice."

Ascona plans to continue with Shell but will extend the convenience store.