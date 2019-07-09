Major redevelopment from Co-op in Norfolk

The Co-op has opened a new forecourt and food store in Necton, Norfolk, in a multi-million pound redevelopment that has created 25 jobs on a disused site.

The 24-hour petrol station has customer car parking and toilets are also available, with the food store which is approximately 2,500sq ft serving Costa coffee and having an in-store bakery.

There is also an electric car charging station with capacity for eight vehicles, and a separate drive-through Costa.

Sam Winter, Co-op area manager, said: "We have had a great response, it is our aim to establish the store at the heart of local life and contribute to the community the store will have a great look and range. It's all about getting closer to our members and customers, providing what they want conveniently.

"We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and that the Co-op gives back to its members and the community."