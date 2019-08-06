Government urged to go public with E10 plan

The government has been urged to publish its consultation on the introduction of E10 without delay by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol. The call comes after the APPG held its own inquiry into E10 and published a report.

The report warns that the UK's bioethanol industry will quickly disappear if E10 is not introduced soon. It also claims that introducing E10 would save the equivalent carbon emissions of taking 700,000 cars off the road.

The APPG is calling on the Transport Secretary to host an emergency summit into the British bioethanol industry. Nic Dakin MP, chair of the APPG, said: "It is bonkers that the Department of Transport has yet to publish its Consultation. The British bioethanol industry is in a state of collapse, and ministers cannot allow the fog of Brexit to distract them any longer from saving a £1bn industry that will not only make our cars cleaner and greener, but provide thousands of green jobs in the North and prove that the government is serious about championing the green economy."