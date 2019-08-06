Esso Nectar has 2m users

Esso Nectar has 2m users06 August, 2019
Esso's Nectar promotion has reached nearly two million users since its nationwide launch on June 1. At a celebration to mark its launch, Pat Rutherford, Esso's UK retail sales manager (pictured left with Nectar md James Moir), thanked everyone involved for the "tremendous effort that's taken place throughout the Esso network in a short space of time".
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.68
|61.35
|140.27
|129.10
|East Midlands
|132.22
|70.57
|142.53
|128.97
|London
|131.80
|141.87
|129.28
|North East
|130.68
|142.08
|128.58
|North West
|131.55
|57.70
|140.38
|128.84
|Northern Ireland
|129.20
|134.52
|126.70
|Scotland
|131.68
|52.70
|140.22
|129.10
|South East
|132.81
|57.70
|141.73
|129.69
|South West
|132.25
|67.90
|138.44
|128.97
|Wales
|131.08
|64.90
|136.61
|127.98
|West Midlands
|131.87
|141.48
|129.01
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.26
|63.90
|141.10
|128.51