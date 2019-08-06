Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Jet completes UK roll out of new Ultra premium diesel and unleaded

06 August, 2019

Jet has launched its new dual range of Jet Ultra premium fuels, which comprises Jet Ultra Premium Unleaded and Jet Ultra Premium Diesel.

The fuel brand has completed its UK-wide roll out to all sites that previously offered Jet premium fuels.

To coincide with the launch, Jet is also trialling a pole sign to display all four fuel grade prices. Oliver Müller, retail business manager at Phillips 66, commented: "Our dual range of Jet Ultra premium fuels and our four-price LED-lit pole sign design are key elements of Jet's new-look forecourt. The pole sign mirrors our new soft-angled canopy design, while our Jet Ultra branding is an eye-catching ultramarine blue, which stands out on the forecourt.

"Introducing an attractive and recognisable premium fuels offering was one of our main objectives for 2019. We commissioned independent consumer research, which showed that there is a willingness among consumers to try a new brand of premium fuels. We wanted to tap into this opportunity and provide our dealers with a premium fuel product offering, which not only complements their existing fuels mix, but also puts them in a stronger position with their customer base."

Weekly retail fuel prices: 29 July 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.6861.35140.27129.10
East Midlands132.2270.57142.53128.97
London131.80141.87129.28
North East130.68142.08128.58
North West131.5557.70140.38128.84
Northern Ireland129.20134.52126.70
Scotland131.6852.70140.22129.10
South East132.8157.70141.73129.69
South West132.2567.90138.44128.97
Wales131.0864.90136.61127.98
West Midlands131.87141.48129.01
Yorkshire & Humber131.2663.90141.10128.51
Food Hygiene Training