Jet completes UK roll out of new Ultra premium diesel and unleaded

Jet has launched its new dual range of Jet Ultra premium fuels, which comprises Jet Ultra Premium Unleaded and Jet Ultra Premium Diesel.

The fuel brand has completed its UK-wide roll out to all sites that previously offered Jet premium fuels.

To coincide with the launch, Jet is also trialling a pole sign to display all four fuel grade prices. Oliver Müller, retail business manager at Phillips 66, commented: "Our dual range of Jet Ultra premium fuels and our four-price LED-lit pole sign design are key elements of Jet's new-look forecourt. The pole sign mirrors our new soft-angled canopy design, while our Jet Ultra branding is an eye-catching ultramarine blue, which stands out on the forecourt.

"Introducing an attractive and recognisable premium fuels offering was one of our main objectives for 2019. We commissioned independent consumer research, which showed that there is a willingness among consumers to try a new brand of premium fuels. We wanted to tap into this opportunity and provide our dealers with a premium fuel product offering, which not only complements their existing fuels mix, but also puts them in a stronger position with their customer base."