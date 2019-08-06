Ford and Centrica join forces to offer new electric vehicle services

Energy company Centrica and Ford are set to offer new electric vehicle (EV) services in the UK and Ireland as the car manufacturer accelerates its electrified vehicle plans across Europe.

Under the planned partnership, Ford will work exclusively with Centrica to deliver a dedicated home-charging installation service and EV tariffs from British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy that will allow Ford customers to benefit from lower energy prices for overnight charging. Centrica will also make its installation service available to support hundreds of Ford dealerships.

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of Centrica Consumer, said: "We're committed to helping our customers to make the transition to a lower carbon future and are proud to be supporting Ford with the launch of their new EV range. We are uniquely positioned to help customers at home and in business to make the shift to EVs, harnessing the power of our global network of over 13,000 technicians and engineers to deliver solutions that are simpler, faster and more affordable."

Every new Ford passenger vehicle in Europe will include an electric option mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full battery electric.