Co-op continues with investment in forecourts

The Co-op has embarked on a £2.5m investment in its petrol station in Coedpoeth, north Wales, following the completion of the multi-million pound redevelopment of Handbridge S/S in Chester.

The Chester site reopened last month after a complete overhaul of its infrastructure, and a new layout to improve traffic flow. Its 2,800sq ft food store serves coffee and has an in-store bakery.

Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager, Co-op, said: "We are delighted to make further significant investment in the Chester area. We have been having a great response, with the re-development benefiting both the community and visitors to the area and it's a great way to mark the 175th anniversary year of the Co-op."