UKPIA report gives advice on decarbonising

UKPIA report gives advice on decarbonising06 August, 2019
The downstream oil sector can play a major role in helping the UK realise its net-zero climate ambitions, according to a report released by the UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA).
The Future Vision report outlines the opportunities across the sector from the refinery to the forecourt that can help companies decarbonise their operations.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.68
|61.35
|140.27
|129.10
|East Midlands
|132.22
|70.57
|142.53
|128.97
|London
|131.80
|141.87
|129.28
|North East
|130.68
|142.08
|128.58
|North West
|131.55
|57.70
|140.38
|128.84
|Northern Ireland
|129.20
|134.52
|126.70
|Scotland
|131.68
|52.70
|140.22
|129.10
|South East
|132.81
|57.70
|141.73
|129.69
|South West
|132.25
|67.90
|138.44
|128.97
|Wales
|131.08
|64.90
|136.61
|127.98
|West Midlands
|131.87
|141.48
|129.01
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.26
|63.90
|141.10
|128.51