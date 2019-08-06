in brief06 August, 2019
Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the number one company in the Top 50 Indies, has been ranked ninth in a league table of Britain's 100 private companies with the biggest sales, in the 18th annual Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100. MFG's sales reported for the year ending December 2018 were £3.4bn. This figure includes six months of sales following the acquisition of MRH.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.68
|61.35
|140.27
|129.10
|East Midlands
|132.22
|70.57
|142.53
|128.97
|London
|131.80
|141.87
|129.28
|North East
|130.68
|142.08
|128.58
|North West
|131.55
|57.70
|140.38
|128.84
|Northern Ireland
|129.20
|134.52
|126.70
|Scotland
|131.68
|52.70
|140.22
|129.10
|South East
|132.81
|57.70
|141.73
|129.69
|South West
|132.25
|67.90
|138.44
|128.97
|Wales
|131.08
|64.90
|136.61
|127.98
|West Midlands
|131.87
|141.48
|129.01
|Yorkshire & Humber
|131.26
|63.90
|141.10
|128.51