Middleton Service Station opens after £900k refurb

Middleton Service Station opens after £900k refurb06 August, 2019
Top 50 Indie Jos Richardson & Son has re-opened Middleton Service Station at Pickering, in North Yorkshire, after a 12-week redevelopment programme.The fuel offering, formerly from Esso, is now from Shell. Improvements to the forecourt include a new canopy, new tanks and pumps, two Washtec jet wash machines and air, water and screenwash refilling stations.
The store, which was previously a Londis, has changed to Spar and now features an enhanced range of groceries and fresh produce as well as a large off licence, hot food-to-go kitchen and Costa Express. A new addition to the retail offering is the Cook premium frozen food brand. Complementing this is a range of premium wines and local ales.
Managing director, Joseph Richardson, said: "We are thrilled that the works have been completed on schedule and to our high standards. We believe that the new and improved Middleton S/S will offer customers a best-in-class forecourt experience."
